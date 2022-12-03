Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives GBX 64.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 64.63 ($0.77).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLOY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group to GBX 70 ($0.84) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 70 ($0.84) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 73 ($0.87) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 83 ($0.99) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 58 ($0.69) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

LON LLOY opened at GBX 46.65 ($0.56) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £31.38 billion and a PE ratio of 777.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 43.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 43.97. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 56 ($0.67).

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Cathy Turner bought 424,113 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £199,333.11 ($238,465.26). Also, insider Charlie Nunn acquired 281,955 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £135,338.40 ($161,907.41).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

