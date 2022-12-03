Locus Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $882,427.89 (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a market cap of $48.41 million and $882,427.89 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

