London Co. of Virginia Purchases 685,390 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,168,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685,390 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.5% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.28% of Starbucks worth $242,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $105.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.86. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $120.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

