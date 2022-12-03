London Co. of Virginia Sells 26,207 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

London Co. of Virginia cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,207 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.31% of Church & Dwight worth $70,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

CHD stock opened at $83.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.25.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.12%.

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

