London Co. of Virginia Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $134,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111.2% in the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,173.9% during the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 5,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $166,277,000. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 16,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $100.83 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average of $107.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 303,656 shares worth $20,129,470. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

