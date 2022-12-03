London Co. of Virginia Trims Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,368 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $41,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BR. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $148.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.25 and its 200 day moving average is $151.57. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 65.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.