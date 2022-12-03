London Co. of Virginia Trims Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,010 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 4.94% of UniFirst worth $159,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after buying an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in UniFirst by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in UniFirst by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in UniFirst by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNF. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

UniFirst Stock Up 0.3 %

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $221,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $702,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,978 shares of company stock valued at $536,040. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UniFirst stock opened at $194.65 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $154.72 and a 52 week high of $214.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.34.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.