LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Upgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

LNSPF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered LondonMetric Property from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 235 ($2.81) to GBX 205 ($2.45) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $274.00.

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSPF opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.03.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

