LooksRare Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000823 BTC on exchanges. LooksRare has a market cap of $65.59 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LooksRare has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

