Loopring (LRC) Market Cap Achieves $343.01 Million

Loopring (LRC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Loopring token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $343.01 million and approximately $39.01 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,070.00 or 0.06305290 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.44 or 0.00503442 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,196.74 or 0.30621718 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

