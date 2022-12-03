Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the October 31st total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,961 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.6 %

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $63.98. The stock had a trading volume of 714,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,392. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

See Also

