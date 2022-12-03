LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $239.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $281.00.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $246.86.

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $235.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.84%.

In related news, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LPL Financial news, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,061,739 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $921,000.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

