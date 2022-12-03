Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Short Interest Down 14.1% in November

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,196,400 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the October 31st total of 3,719,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,897,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Luckin Coffee Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LKNCY opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of -0.69. Luckin Coffee has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Further Reading

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail services of freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks in the People's Republic of China. It also offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

