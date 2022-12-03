Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Short Interest Update

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,972,300 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the October 31st total of 7,699,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.3 days.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.53. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.0664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 64 to SEK 65 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.38.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.