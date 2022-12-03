LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Short Interest Up 18.7% in November

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the October 31st total of 5,610,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,253. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.70. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 200.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 81,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 54,386 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 728.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 32,161 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

