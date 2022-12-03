M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

MDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut M.D.C. from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.67.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

MDC stock opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.38. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.57.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In other M.D.C. news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $28,119,961.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,263,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,910,195.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M.D.C.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 35.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,326,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,182,000 after acquiring an additional 348,338 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 47.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 905,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after purchasing an additional 290,390 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 5.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,807,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,813,000 after purchasing an additional 247,697 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at about $6,670,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at about $6,491,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M.D.C.

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

