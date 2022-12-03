Madison Asset Management LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,608 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 92,808 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 877.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.18 billion, a PE ratio of 102.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($143.56) to £118 ($141.17) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.44) to GBX 118 ($1.41) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

