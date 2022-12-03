Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 68,478 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 68,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $82.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.