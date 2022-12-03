Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,700 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the October 31st total of 326,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Magnis Energy Technologies Stock Performance

MNSEF opened at $0.26 on Friday. Magnis Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26.

Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, Australia, and Tanzania. It primarily explores for natural flake graphite used in batteries for storing electrical energy. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in south-east Tanzania.

