Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,700 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the October 31st total of 326,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Magnis Energy Technologies Stock Performance
MNSEF opened at $0.26 on Friday. Magnis Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26.
Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile
