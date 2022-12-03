Maiar DEX (MEX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $246.88 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $246.88 million and $85,705.82 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,981.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010621 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036246 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00040519 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005870 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021343 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00242531 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003568 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $98,830.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.