Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 1,072 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,996 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

RIO opened at $69.82 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average of $60.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.19) to GBX 5,800 ($69.39) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,935.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

