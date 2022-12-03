Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to earn $12.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $150.75. 247,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 2.06. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $110.08 and a 1-year high of $174.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.83 and its 200 day moving average is $136.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VAC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth $55,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,055.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.