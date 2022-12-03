Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion. Marvell Technology also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.41-0.51 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.96.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.66.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

