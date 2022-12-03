Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,447,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 948,778 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $405,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.39.

NYSE PLD opened at $116.94 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. Prologis’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

