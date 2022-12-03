Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,683,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 151,754 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $305,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,018,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Alken Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cryder Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,206,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,116,000 after buying an additional 96,332 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.49 billion, a PE ratio of 225.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.60. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $138.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.05.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

