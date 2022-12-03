Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $396.35.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $360.06 on Tuesday. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $346.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.23.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

