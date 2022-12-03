Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,900 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the October 31st total of 319,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne E. Sellers acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Terry A. Oznick bought 2,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne E. Sellers bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 126.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.37. 59,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The business had revenue of $114.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.15 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 25.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.