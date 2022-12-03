Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Increased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Pluribus Labs LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 141.7% during the second quarter. Pluribus Labs LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 66,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5,391.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 19,840 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

NYSE:MRK opened at $110.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.62 and a 200-day moving average of $92.51. The firm has a market cap of $279.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $110.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.