Metahero (HERO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.55 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $19.55 million and $301,951.89 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

