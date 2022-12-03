Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.84

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.84 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 11.39 ($0.14). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.14), with a volume of 296,344 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Metal Tiger from GBX 195 ($2.33) to GBX 160 ($1.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Metal Tiger Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.70. The stock has a market cap of £19.23 million and a P/E ratio of 378.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.22.

About Metal Tiger

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, cobalt, nickel, lithium, iron ore, rare earth, platinum group element, and zinc resources, as well as mineral sands, and base and precious metals.

