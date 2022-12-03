Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Short Interest Update

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,627,700 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the October 31st total of 57,538,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,753.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MYBUF shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Baader Bank raised Meyer Burger Technology to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 0.90 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.26 to CHF 0.24 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $0.52.

Shares of MYBUF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. 3,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,174. Meyer Burger Technology has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules primarily in Switzerland. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It also operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

