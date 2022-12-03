Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Down 1.9% This Week

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $10.41 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000791 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,045.93 or 0.06170471 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.43 or 0.00503991 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,151.19 or 0.30389500 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

