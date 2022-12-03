MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Elizabeth Mora Sells 200 Shares of Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth Mora sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $16,772.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,786.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $83.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.51. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at $280,405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 57.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $268,709,000 after acquiring an additional 956,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $506,570,000 after acquiring an additional 864,178 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 13,965.9% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 745,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,740,000 after acquiring an additional 740,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 66.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,366,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,254,000 after acquiring an additional 547,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Stories

