MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives $126.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.4% in the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $83.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $181.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

