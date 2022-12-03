Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Short Interest Update

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 581,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.20. 440,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.38. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $467,024.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,810,417.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $568,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $467,024.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,810,417.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,992 over the last three months. 7.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 35.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 43.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

