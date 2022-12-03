MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $200.00 Price Target at UBS Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $390.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MDB. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $233.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of MongoDB from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $336.40.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $160.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.94 and its 200 day moving average is $246.47. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $570.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Insider Activity

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total transaction of $4,258,964.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,070,086.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $2,806,737.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,439,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total transaction of $4,258,964.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,002 shares of company stock valued at $18,805,503. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 21.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

