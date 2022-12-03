Moonbeam (GLMR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24.77 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00002416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $188.62 million and $24.77 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00080722 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00060338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00024754 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,045,623,717 coins and its circulating supply is 459,789,414 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

