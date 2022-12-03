Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Cap Tops $184.47 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $184.47 million and $22.32 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00002373 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00079556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00059359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000376 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00024427 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,045,658,557 coins and its circulating supply is 459,814,747 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

