Morgan Stanley Cuts Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target to $37.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.89.

Shares of ARWR opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.38. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16.

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after acquiring an additional 147,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,325,000 after purchasing an additional 76,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after buying an additional 900,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,306,000 after buying an additional 69,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,580,000 after buying an additional 1,344,444 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

