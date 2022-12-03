Morgan Stanley Raises Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $77.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PDD. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.27.
Pinduoduo Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of PDD opened at $86.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average is $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.27. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $88.13.
Pinduoduo Company Profile
Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.
