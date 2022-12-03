Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,510,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 14,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mplx by 365.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Mplx during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Mplx by 34.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPLX. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Mplx stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. Mplx has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

