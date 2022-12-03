Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.00

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.97, with a volume of 48848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MURGY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group downgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €242.00 ($249.48) to €246.00 ($253.61) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €255.00 ($262.89) to €270.00 ($278.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €243.00 ($250.52) to €290.00 ($298.97) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

