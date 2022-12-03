Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MBIO. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Mustang Bio from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Mustang Bio to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

NASDAQ MBIO opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.63. Mustang Bio has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.

Mustang Bio ( NASDAQ:MBIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 471.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44,312 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the third quarter worth $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 43.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 168.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 120,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75,996 shares during the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

