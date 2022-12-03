N Brown Group’s (BWNG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of N Brown Group (LON:BWNG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
N Brown Group Stock Up 6.3 %
LON BWNG opened at GBX 25.25 ($0.30) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £116.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 841.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11. N Brown Group has a 1-year low of GBX 18.75 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 45.24 ($0.54). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.98.
N Brown Group Company Profile
