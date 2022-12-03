National Australia Bank Limited (NABPH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPH – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, December 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 1.107 per share on Sunday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This is an increase from National Australia Bank’s previous interim dividend of $0.65.

National Australia Bank Price Performance

National Australia Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.