Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 1,303 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 361,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $50,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 342,680 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Clorox by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,557,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 82,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,443,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.08.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CLX opened at $150.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.40. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

