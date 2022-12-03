Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,588 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $41,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,904 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.95.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $168.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.91 and a 200 day moving average of $155.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $187.69.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

