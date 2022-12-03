Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,114.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086,409 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Shopify worth $36,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Shopify by 790.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 978.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2,100.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 1,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Shopify to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shopify stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.17. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $153.60. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

