Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 254,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,782 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $40,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 391.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 46,709 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $22,526,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

