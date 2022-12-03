Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 35,240 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 35,240 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Stryker worth $47,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Stryker by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.68.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $243.11 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.34 and a 200-day moving average of $214.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

